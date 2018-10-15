Deputy Prosecutor Cornell to speak at gun violence prevention forum in Lynnwood Oct. 17

Volunteers with the Mukilteo/Lynnwood chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will host a discussion on gun violence prevention Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Lynnwood Library. The speaker will be Snohomish County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Cornell.

Cornell, who is running unopposed in the November 2018 general election for Snohomish County Prosecutor, will share his professional perspective on gun violence prevention efforts at the county level, including the impact of Initiatives 594 (expanded background checks) and 1491 (extreme risk protection orders) and the potential impact of Initiative 1639.

The event will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library: 19200 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood.