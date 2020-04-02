Deputy Prosecutor Robert Grant to run for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge

Robert Grant announced this week that he is running for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge. Grant will run for the Position 8 seat held by Judge Eric Z. Lucas, who is not seeking reelection.

An Edmonds resident, Grant is a veteran of the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office who has spent the last several years prosecuting child sex abuse, arson and murderer cases.

“I’m running for Superior Court Judge to bring an expert knowledge of the law – and our community values – to the bench,” Grant said. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done taking on crime over the last decade, but it’s clear I can have a greater impact reducing crime and improving our approach to criminal justice as a member of the judiciary.”

Grant has been endorsed by current Position 8 Judge Lucas, the first African American to serve on the Snohomish County Superior Court.

“Robert is considerate, caring, compassionate, and would be an excellent addition to the bench,” Lucas said. “I know his commitment to principles of justice and fairness and am confident he will continue a legacy of strong judicial leadership in Snohomish County.”

In addition to working as a prosecutor, Grant serves as Judge Pro Tempore in Edmonds and Everett, the two towns where he lives and works respectively. Working closely with defense attorneys as a prosecutor, Grant said he has seen all sides of the law and has gained considerable skill in the courtroom.

“Getting my start as a law clerk in the Superior Court, making daily court appearances as a prosecutor, and now serving as a Judge Pro Tem has prepared me well for joining the Superior Court,” Grant said. “As a judge, I will always seek to make fair, impartial, and just decisions that instill confidence and trust in our courts and justice system.”

In the Prosecutor’s Office, Grant serves as a member of the gender equity committee, hiring committee, and as a mentor, helping develop the next generation of Snohomish County deputy prosecutors and building a diverse office with a wide array of lived experiences and viewpoints.

Grant enters the race with endorsements from public safety advocates, judges, and community leaders including Prosecutor Adam Cornell. “Robert is a champion for justice in our community and highly skilled at applying the law in a thoughtful, effective, and appropriate way,” Cornell said. “He is the kind of values-minded, impartial leader we need on the Snohomish County Superior Court bench. Robert has my full endorsement.”

Grant is active at his children’s school and an involved member of the community, coaching soccer, volunteering as a Sunday school instructor, and teaching street law at Cascade High School. He is a member of the Board of Directors at the Marjorie Mosher Schmidt Foundation, where he has helped allocate hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in charitable donations to support organizations, several of which are in Snohomish County, working on issues related to early child education, teen and family homelessness, addiction and recovery, students seeking professional training in healthcare, and environmental education and protection.

Grant lives in Edmonds with his wife Leah and their three children. Their two oldest attend public school in the Edmonds School District.

Learn more at RobertKGrantForJudge.com.