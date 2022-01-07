Derek Daniels appointed to South County Fire Board of Commissioners

Derek Daniels has been appointed to the South County Fire Board of Commissioners.

The board appointed Daniels to fill an at-large commissioner position during its regular meeting held by Zoom Tuesday night. Daniels was a candidate for the at-large seat in the November general election. His opponent, Maya Ojalehto, was elected by a margin of 382 votes, but declined the seat.

“Daniels has demonstrated his desire to serve by running for office, receiving more than 49% of the vote. He has been attending board meetings for several months so he’s already familiar with many of the issues facing the board,” said Board Chair Greg Urban.

A lifelong resident of South Snohomish County, Daniels is a financial business IT consultant. He has a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Eastern Washington University and is pursuing a master’s degree in data analytics.

“I thank everyone involved with South County Fire for their service to our community. I’m looking forward to working closely with my fellow commissioners and Fire Chief Thad Hovis in continuing to provide cost-effective high-quality fire and emergency medical services for the people of southwest Snohomish County,” Daniels said.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated Southwest Snohomish County.