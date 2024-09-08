Despite hazy weather, Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th draws thousands to music, dance and laughter

The City of Lynnwood held its seventh annual Fair on 44th Saturday, closing 44th Avenue West to vehicles for several blocks. Attendees strolled along the street, experiencing live demonstrations and games, collecting giveaways, and savoring a diverse selection of offerings from food trucks.

Children and teens got to sit inside a SWAT vehicle or a fire truck while dozens of adults tried square dancing and line dancing. Lynnwood police’s K-9 unit demonstrated how police dogs perform their jobs of detecting narcotics and catching suspects. About 20 yards away from the police demonstration, the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Quartet performed several sets of tunes.

– Photos by Nick Ng