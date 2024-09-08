Despite hazy weather, Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th draws thousands to music, dance and laughter

The City of Lynnwood held its seventh annual Fair on 44th Saturday, closing 44th Avenue West to vehicles for several blocks. Attendees strolled along the street, experiencing live demonstrations and games, collecting giveaways, and savoring a diverse selection of offerings from food trucks.

Children and teens got to sit inside a SWAT vehicle or a fire truck while dozens of adults tried square dancing and line dancing. Lynnwood police’s K-9 unit demonstrated how police dogs perform their jobs of detecting narcotics and catching suspects. About 20 yards away from the police demonstration, the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Quartet performed several sets of tunes.

Interns for the My Neighborhood News Network booth, L-R: Terina Papatu, Eden Tesfaye, Matthew Van and Inez Espinosa.
A child spins the wheel to get a prize at the My Neighborhood News Network booth.
Children ride their bikes around the parking lot of the Lynnwood Senior Center.
A fair attendee tells a member of the Mt. Baker Square Dance Council that usually there aren’t enough men at dance events.
Square dancing was hosted by the Mt. Baker Square Dance Council.
Access Project Board Member Wally Webster welcomes attendees who are curious about what the nonprofit does.
Kids line up to spin the wheel at Taekwondo Way.
A staff member of Lynnwood’s park operations (left) answers some questions an attendee has.
South County Fire Veterans Outreach Coordinator Kim Sharpe talks about different kinds of affordable and portable ham radios that amateur radio hobbyists can use.
A mother helps her daughter select books at a mobile library provided by Sno-Isle Libraries.
Members of Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI).
Fair attendees learn to line dance.
This dog doesn’t care about line dancing.
The interior of a Sound Transit bus.
People practice CPR on rubber dummies.
Children pose inside a fire truck.
A firefighter on top of a ladder truck
Dogs greet each other.
Staff members of the Foundation for Edmonds School District.
“Is this where I file a complaint?” an attendee asks Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and David Parshall.
Mountlake Terrace Jazz Quartet performs at the fair.
A police service dog “attacks” an officer during a demonstration.
Washington West African Center Executive Director Pa Ousman Joof (left) teaches three teenagers West African drumming.
A North Sound Metro SWAT vehicle.
A Lynnwood police officer shows an attendee how to control the robot demonstration of how a robot helps SWAT members perform a task.
Children and teenagers paint and draw on a tractor.
As the 44th Fair draws to a close, many people still enjoy playing and relaxing outdoors.

– Photos by Nick Ng

