Destinations Lynnwood resident to receive award for keeping neighbors fed during COVID-19 pandemic

A Destinations Lynnwood resident working to make sure her neighbors at the senior living facility have access to food has won the I Am AGELESS Community Builder Award.

Presented by the SHAG Community Life Foundation, Angela Handley will receive the honor during a virtual award ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13. The award recognizes those whose service, skills and spirit defy aging stereotypes.

Handley has volunteered as the coordinator of the community’s food pantry for residents since it was established. After the COVID-19 pandemic began, she acquired carts and started a delivery service that delivers supplies to residents’ apartments in order to minimize contact and reduce the need for people to leave their homes.

The virtual award ceremony is free to watch and will serve as a fundraiser for the SHAG Community Life Foundation. Donations are also being accepted here.