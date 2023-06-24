Detectives arrest suspects connected to $4 million in organized crime losses

Detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security on Thursday arrested three robbery/burglary suspects believed to be part of an organized crime group responsible for over 200 burglaries since 2021. Combined losses in these burglaries exceed $4 million in cash and jewelry. The suspects are believed to be part of an organized crime group from South America operating throughout the U.S.

The suspects, a 24-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were all taken into custody at 3:15 p.m. Thursday as they were leaving their residence in Seattle. They were arrested for multiple counts of first-degree residential burglary and second-degree robbery and booked into King County Jail. They are expected to be transferred to the Snohomish County Jail this weekend.

In November 2021, Snohomish County detectives discovered a string of approximately 20 very similar burglaries occurring at homes of Asian-American families. Detectives began investigating and identified a primary suspect. That suspect left the area in early 2022 and the targeted burglaries stopped. Upon his return to the area later in 2022, burglaries increased drastically again.

Detectives from multiple agencies in Whatcom, Snohomish and King counties — including the Lynnwood Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office — began collaborating and sharing information throughout their investigations wherein it was discovered this same group was targeting homes from Bellingham to south of Seattle.

Detectives anticipate making additional arrests connected to these crimes as the investigation is ongoing.