Detectives continue to investigate Edmonds shooting; victim remains in critical condition

An Edmonds police investigation continues into an early Thursday morning shooting near the Edmonds Fishing Pier that sent an 18-year-old Everett man to Harborview Medical Center with mutiple gunshot wounds.

“Detectives are actively investigating all aspects of the incident to include the possibility of gang violence,” Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. “The victim remains in critical condition.”

No suspects are in custody or have been identified at this time, McClure added.

The victim was walking with his 20-year-old sister, also from Everett, just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they encountered a group of four to six males just west of Dayton Street and Admiral Way. After a brief verbal exchange, the victim was shot multiple times by one or more suspects, who then fled the area on foot.

The sister ran for safety and was able to call 911. Arriving officers located the victim within three minutes of the call being dispatched and were able to provide life-saving measures, including tourniquets and chest seals, McClure said. Emergency medical services crews transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.