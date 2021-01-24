Detectives investigating after man stabbed outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer Sunday

Lynnwood police detectives are asking the public for information related to a stabbing outside the Lynnwood Fred Meyer store late Sunday morning that sent a man to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to police spokesperson Joanna Small, police responded at 11:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man with knife wounds near the entrance of the Fred Meyer located at 4615 196th St. S.W. When officers arrived, they found the victim, described as in his early 60s with multiple stab wounds. The critically injured man was transported to Harborview.

Witnesses reported the victim was having a verbal argument with a group of three or four people when at least one of them stabbed him. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan prior to officers responding and are not in custody at this time, Small said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about it should call Detective Sattarov at 425-670-5633.