Detectives looking for more information regarding man found dead in parking lot

Lynnwood police detectives are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who had reportedly been run over and was found in an apartment complex parking lot July 8.

South County Fire responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a man lying in an apartment complex parking lot in the 6600 block of 210th Street Southwest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay said that detectives determined the victim had been run over by a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-tips or P3tips.com.