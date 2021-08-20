Detectives seek public’s help locating suspect who fired gun at Snohomish County deputy      

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a man who fired a .45 caliber pistol at a uniformed deputy sheriff in the Lynnwood area earlier this week and subsequently fled the area.

Collin M. Irons, 30, faces first-degree assault charges for the Aug. 18 incident which began when deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 14800 block of Highway 99. The sheriff’s office said that when a deputy attempted to contact Irons — the man identified as associated with the vehicle — he shot at the deputy, who returned fire. Neither the deputy nor Irons were reported injured.

Deputies searched the area with a police K-9 and a helicopter, and closed roads in the area in an unsuccessful search for the suspect.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Jason Toner, Irons was recently released from prison and has “an extensive and violent criminal history” that includes two convictions for third-degree assault. “Iron’s current whereabouts are unknown, and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” Toner said.

Anyone with information about Iron’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line 425-388-3845 or

• Det. David Fontenot at david.fontenot@snoco.org

• Det. Nathan Smith at nathan.smith@snoco.org