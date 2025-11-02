Sunday, November 2, 2025
HomeEventsDía de los Muertos draws celebrants to Lynnwood Library
Events

Día de los Muertos draws celebrants to Lynnwood Library

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Community Altar set up in the Lynnwood Library in honor of Día de los Muertos. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
L-R: Maria G. Casey of The Fat Brush; Karla Mora Laveaga, the Mexican Consulate’s consul of community outreach and cultural affairs; and WAGRO Foundation co-founder Julieta Altamirano-Crosby stand near a Dia de los Muertos display that Casey created for the Lynnwood Library.
Selena sits on her mom’s lap waiting for the program to begin.

An estimated 200 people attended the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) celebration Saturday at the Lynnwood Library.

The free event was sponsored by the WAGRO Foundation — in collaboration with the Lynnwood Library, the City of Lynnwood, Verdant Health Commission, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, and The Fat Brush: Art Workshop.

The Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s most meaningful traditions, a time to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed. Saturday’s event included art, music, food, raffles, children’s activities and cultural workshops for all ages.

The celebration included a traditional Aztec ceremony by Danza Azteca Yolihuani. Here, the group dances in the rain outside the library.
Dance Adriana enters the library wearing her ceremonial dress.
Erick Gonzales says he was inspired by the Disney movie “Coco” to dress up for Día de los Muertos.

A highlight of the event was the Community Altar (Ofrenda Comunitaria), a shared space for remembrance and connection. Guests brought photos and mementos of a loved one to place on the altar. The altar symbolizes unity, healing and the belief that love and memory transcend time.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Lynnwood Today

Website by Web Publisher PRO