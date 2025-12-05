Diane Vehrs: She encouraged and nurtured others

In Loving Memory of Diane Vehrs

March 31, 1931 – October 10, 2025

Diane Vehrs, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted prayer warrior, was called home to Heaven on October 10, 2025, at the age of 94. She left this world peacefully, ready to be in God’s presence and reunited with her cherished husband, Jack. Her earthly journey ended just as she lived — with grace, faith, and a deep love for God and her family.

Born in Port Angeles, Washington, she was raised in Bremerton and then became an Edmonds resident for nearly 70 years. She married the love of her life in July of 1953, and together they built a life grounded in love, family, and faith. They raised their two sons, Jeff (Nancy) Vehrs and Terry (Lara) Vehrs. Her unconditional love and support extended through generations — to her eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Diane’s life was a living testimony of faith in action.

She co-founded The Bridge – For Come-Alive Christians, one of the region’s first Christian bookstores — a ministry that, in addition to offering books, became a place where many would come for fellowship, prayer, and healing. For over three decades, she hosted a Tuesday morning prayer group in her home. She had what many lovingly called a direct line to God. She prayed for/and with — family, friends, and strangers, that they would experience God’s love and care through the challenges of life.

For years, she regularly called church members every Monday evening to see if they had any needs or prayer requests. On Sundays, she would stand inside the church’s entrance, welcoming both regular attendees and visitors. Diane encouraged and nurtured others — giving her time and resources generously, always wanting to share how God had shown His love to her.

A private service was held to honor and reflect on Diane’s life, and to celebrate her continuing eternal journey in the presence of God.

We were all blessed to have had her in our lives.