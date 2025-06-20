Dianne Lillian Launceford: Funeral mass June 30 for longtime member of Holy Rosary Parish

Dianne Lillian Launceford

Dianne Lillian Launceford passed away to her eternal home on May 26, 2025 due to complications related to dementia. She was born on December 10, 1934 in Everett, WA to Vernon and Mildred O’Neil.

Dianne trained as a registered nurse and worked with her mother at Everett General Hospital before marrying her beloved husband Jack in 1957. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother and daughter who loved her family unconditionally, and likewise was loved dearly by her husband, their children and their grandchildren. Dianne and Jack raised their family in Edmonds in a home by Yost Park where she enjoyed many happy times with family and friends. They were active members of Holy Rosary Parish, volunteering their time and supporting the parish.

Jack and Dianne were both avid sports fans, following their local teams as well as their children and grandchildren in their various activities. Additionally, Dianne enjoyed her time at home with Jack, attending aerobics and coffee with her dear friends, reading a good book and caring for her cats. She was also a talented pianist and enjoyed playing for her family.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brothers Keith and Burt. She is survived by her children Lori Stockton (Glenn) of Bremerton, John (Karen) of Edmonds, Julie of Lake Stevens, and Leslie Rice (Jeff) of Mercer Island, as well as her 12 grandchildren, Aaron (Beth) Stockton, Cassidy Halverson, Lindsey (Andrew) St. Hillaire, Joey Launceford, Braden (Katie) Wolgamott, Beau Castillo, Nolan (Katie) Wolgamott, Megan (Jack) Flor, Molly Launceford, Halle Wolgamott, Charlie Batchford, and Malia Wolgamott and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds at 10:30 on June 30, 2025 with private interment immediately following at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery. The family also wants to thank the caregivers at North Ridge House in Shoreline for the loving care she has received from them over the last 7 years.