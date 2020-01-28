Dick’s Drive-In to celebrate 66 years with 19-cent burgers in Edmonds Jan. 30

To celebrate its 66th anniversary, Dick’s Drive-In Restaurants is rolling back the price on burgers to the original 19-cent price, with the special price available at the Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest location this Thursday, Jan. 30.

The restaurant notes that because last year’s 19-cent day “brought almost too many customers out to celebrate,” this year’s Dick’s anniversary celebration will be three days long. Customers can get cheeseburgers and hamburgers at the original 1954 price of 19-cents all day – limit of one per customer at that price.

The Dick’s Wallingford and Broadway locations in Seattle offer the special price on Tuesday, Jan. 28; the Lake City, Holman Road and Queen Anne Dick’s will provide 19-cent burgers on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and on Thursday, Jan. 30, it’s the turn of Edmonds and Kent locations.

Customers can check out the website www.ddir.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updated information.

Dick’s Drive-Ins opened its first location in Wallingford in 1954. The Edmonds Highway 99 location opened in October 2011.