Did you feel the early-morning earthquake?

Two earthquakes struck the Puget Sound region early Friday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The first — a 4.6 magnitude quake — his just before 3 a.m. and was centered in Three Lakes, Snohomish County, about nine miles east of downtown Everett. The second — measured at magnitude 3.5, occurred near Monroe a few minutes later.

Edmonds Police Department spokesman Shane Hawley said the police department received no calls related to the earthquake.

In Mountlake Terrace, Police Commander Mike Haynes said the agency received “a few 911 calls to report the earthquake, but no reports of injury or property damage.”

My Neighborhood News Network reporter Larry Vogel said he was startled awake a few minutes before 3 a.m. Friday by the sound of rattling windows.

“It was more the sound than the shaking, which I might have slept through,” said Vogel, who lives in Edmonds. “No sooner had things calmed down when the aftershock hit — a bit milder. I grabbed my phone off the nightstand and logged into the USGS site to learn I’d just experienced the waves of a 4.6 magnitude quake centered under Monroe.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the agency would be inspecting bridges Friday morning, but had no reports of damage.

We will update this story as we receive more information.