Support the Meadowdale High School girls swim team with a fundraiser at Chipotle on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.

Print out and bring in this flyer, show it on your smart phone or tell the cashier you are supporting Meadowdale girls swim, and the team will receive 33 percent of the proceeds from your meal purchase.

Chipotle is located at 4120 196th St. S.W., Ste. 150.