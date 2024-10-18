Director of Student Health Services honored by state school nurse association

Edmonds School District Director of Student Health Services Mara Marano-Bianco was named School Nurse Administrator of the Year by the School Nurse Organization of Washington.

The organization honored Marano-Bianco at its recent annual conference in Wenatchee for her pivotal efforts to establish and implement the school-based health centers at Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High Schools.

Through her collaboration with the Community Health Center of Snohomish County and Verdant Health Commission, she has also helped make essential health services accessible to district students.

While the prestigious award is an individual recognition, she quickly credited and celebrated the district’s school nurses and health services staff.

“This award demonstrates the excellence in our school nursing practice, the quality of care being delivered every day to our students by our school nurses, the level of professional development and continuing education our nursing staff engage in, and the overall leadership in school health for our school community and region,” Marano-Bianco said.

A district statement said that school nurses statewide have drawn inspiration from Marano-Bianco’s hard work, creativity and vision in bringing this initiative to life. Her commitment to giving school nursing a strong voice within the district has also not gone unnoticed. She has helped ensure Edmonds School District nurses have the latest information and opportunities to collaborate effectively by prioritizing professional development, the district said.

“I enjoy the collaborative community nature of the role, the interprofessional work that is essential to coordinate care and educational access, to advocate and champion social justice, health policy, health equity, and the practices of public health,” she said. “This award serves as a powerful validation of that passion and inspires me to continue making a positive impact within our community.”