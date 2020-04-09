Directory of churches live-streaming Easter Sunday services

Churches around the world are preparing for the most significant holiday on the Christian calendar: Easter Sunday. Local church members, attendees and visitors will have to celebrate Easter with their fellow congregationalists via the web as state-mandated restrictions on gatherings have put a stop to in-person church services.
Here’s a listing of churches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace that will be live-streaming Easter services this weekend. If we missed a church service, please let us know in the comments below and we will add it to the list.
Alderwood Community Church, Lynnwood
alderwood.cc/
A New Day Church, Lynnwood
anewdaychurch.com
Brookview Church, Brier
www.brookviewchurch.com
Calvary Fellowship, Mountlake Terrace
calvaryfellowship.org
Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, Lynnwood
iamforgiven.com
Community Christian Fellowship, Edmonds
www.ccfedmonds.org
Creekside Church, Lynnwood
thecreeksidechurch.org
Edgewood Baptist Church, Edmonds
ebc-edmonds.org
Edmonds Lutheran Church
Via Facebook Live
Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Lynnwood
http://www.gsbchurch.com
Holy Rosary Parish, Edmonds
www.holyrosaryedmonds.org
Holy Trinity, Edmonds
holytrinityedmonds.com
Life Church NW, Mountlake Terrace
www.lifechurchnw.com
Lynnwood Reformed Church, Lynnwood
www.lynnwoodreformed.org
Maple Park Church, Lynnwood
www.maplepark.church
Mill Creek Foursquare Church, Lynnwood
www.mc4s.org
Mountlake Terrace Christian Church, Mountlake Terrace
mltcc.org
Mosaic Community Church North, Edmonds
north.mosaic.family
New Beginnings Church, Lynnwood
nbc4me.org
Northlake Christian Church, Lynnwood
www.northlakecc.org
Northside Church, Lynnwood
northside-church.com
North Sound Church, Edmonds
northsoundchurch.com
NW Church, Lynnwood
www.nwchurch.com
Open Door Baptist Church, Lynnwood
opendoorbaptist.com
Redeemer Church, Lynnwood
redeemerlynnwood.com
Refuge Church, Lynnwood
findrefuge.com
Saint Pius X Catholic Church, Mountlake Terrace
stpxparish.com
Saint Thomas More Parish, Edmonds
www.stmp.org
Silver Creek Family Church, Lynnwood
silvercreekfamily.org
Sound City Bible Church, Lynnwood
www.soundcitybiblechurch.com
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Edmonds
via Facebook Live
St.Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church, Edmonds
www.sthildastpatrick.org/
Terrace Foursquare Church, Mountlake Terrace
www.terracefoursquare.org
Terrace View Presbyterian Church, Mountlake Terrace
www.terraceview.org
The Image Church, Lynnwood
theimagechurch.org
Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood
www.trinitylutheranchurch.com
Westgate Chapel, Edmonds
www.westgatechapel.com