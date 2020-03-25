Directory of Lynnwood restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Publisher’s note: Here’s our roundup of Lynnwood restaurants that are offering take-out and/or delivery or are closed due to the statewide ban on in-store dining following the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have changes or additions to this list, please add to the comments below and we will update as soon as we can.
|Lynnwood Local Food and Drink Services during COVID-19 Shutdown
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Services
|2 THAI DRAGONS LLC
|3301 184TH ST SW
|(206) 566-8231
|Takeout only
|ADRISE LLC
|1114 145TH PL SW
|(425) 361-7486
|Takeout by phone and in-store to go orders; online ordering available
|ANTHONY’S FISH BAR
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 852
|(425) 455-0732
|closed till further notice
|ANTHONY’S SEAFOOD GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 870
|(425) 455-0732
|closed till further notice
|APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL AND BAR
|4626 196TH ST W
|(425) 672-2626
|Dining room closed; online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery available
|ARBY’S
|4910 196TH ST SW UNIT AW
|(425) 774-0622
|Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
|ASIAN WOK
|6815 196TH ST SW STE K
|(425) 771-5838
|closed till further notice
|ASTORIA PIZZA AND PASTA
|4629 168TH ST SW
|(425) 745-5777
|Takeout and third party delivery
|AUNTIE ANNE’S PRETZELS
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(425) 771-4892
|Closed till further notice
|AVANTI PIZZA & PASTA
|16715 52ND AVE W
|(425) 742-7575
|Delivery, takeout, and online ordering available
|B3 BREAKFAST & BURGER BAR
|4027 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-3666
|Takeout and third party delivery
|BAMBOO TREE PHO & SANDWICH
|3815 196TH ST SW STE 102
|(425) 996-4098
|Takeout, delivery, in-store pick up and third party delivery available,
|BARCELONA CUISINE
|6815 196TH ST SW
|(206) 412-3398
|Permanently closed
|BEST OF CHENGDU
|6124 200TH ST SW
|(425) 774-9622
|Takeout and third party delivery only
|BEST SUSHI & TERIYAKI
|19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 108
|(425) 673-7373
|To-go and pickup; only offering Ubereats delivery
|BEST TOFU HOUSE
|3301 184TH ST SW
|(425) 776-8001
|Takeout
|BIG E ALES
|5030 208TH ST SW STE A
|(425) 672-7051
|Temporarily closed for all takeout orders
|BISTRO PHO
|18601 HIGHWAY 99 # 160
|(425) 967-7086
|Takeout and third party delivery
|BLAZING ONION BURGER COMPANY
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 840
|(425) 640-9100
|Takeout; third party delivery available
|BROTHERS CHINESE RESTAURANT
|16715 52ND AVE W
|(425) 742-0766
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|BUFFALO WILD WINGS GRILL & BAR
|18508 33RD AVE W
|(425) 672-8029
|Takeout, online, and third party delivery
|BULLDOG SALOON
|19920 HIGHWAY 99 STE D
|(425) 640-2700
|Closed till further notice
|CAFE KLEO
|3928 149TH PL SW
|(425) 361-1799
|Closed till further notice
|CAFE RIO, INC./CAFE RIO MEXICAN GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 933
|(425) 563-1300
|online, takeout, drive-thru and third party delivery
|CHAAT N ROLL
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(408) 242-5627
|Closed till further notice
|CHARM GAI
|18415 33RD AVE W
|(425) 678-1752
|Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
|CHEF DANE CATERING
|19515 44TH AVE W UNIT A
|(206) 794-0812
|Online ordering
|CHICK-FIL-A
|3026 196TH ST SW
|(425) 673-7132
|Takeout, drive-thru, curbside and third party delivery
|CHILI BASIL THAI GRILL
|18505 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY #F
|(425) 672-1155
|Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
|CHINA CAFE
|6812 196TH ST SW
|(425) 906-9999
|Temporarily closed for 4 weeks
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
|4120 196TH ST SW STE 150
|(425) 776-7549
|Over the phone, online, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 850
|(425) 412-4015
|Over the phone, online, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available
|CHO DANG
|17424 HIGHWAY 99 STE 107
|(425) 918-1508
|To-go and third party delivery
|CHUCK E. CHEESE’S
|3717 196TH ST SW STE 100
|(425) 778-6566
|Carryout and third party delivery
|CHUGS ROOT BEER AND MORE
|20015 Hwy 99 G
|(425) 673-9999
|Parking lot drop off and local delivery; 9 people at a time for in-store shopping
|CLAIM JUMPER RESTAURANT
|18725 33RD AVE W
|(425) 778-5700
|Takeout, phone order, and third party delivery
|CLUBHOUSE GOLF CENTER
|3105 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD
|(206) 375-4146
|Closed until April 1st
|COFFEE DRIVEN
|19505 44TH AVE W
|(425) 280-3683
|Drive-thru
|DENNY’S RESTAURANT # 7862
|4109 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-3834
|Takeout and delivery
|EZELL’S FAMOUS CHICKEN
|3925 196TH ST SW STE A1
|(425) 640-8111
|Takeout and Doordash only
|FIVE GUYS
|19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 101
|(425) 670-9915
|Takeout, online and phone orders, third party delivery
|FUJI TEPPANYAKI & SUSHI
|5621 196TH ST SW
|(425) 361-7574
|Closed till further notice
|GANGNAM KOREAN RESTAURANT
|19505 44TH AVE W STE M
|(425) 678-0337
|Phone and online order
|GENGHIS MONGOLIAN GRILL
|19800 44TH AVE W STE E
|(425) 712-8387
|Takeout and Doordash only
|GYRO DELIGHT
|4029 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-4255
|Takeout and Doordash only
|GYRO EXPRESS MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW #844
|(425) 673-0140
|Closed till further notice
|HIGHWAY TERIYAKI
|19312 60TH AVE W STE C
|(425) 776-5187
|Takeout and Ubereats only
|HOPSNDROPS
|19702 HWY 99 BLDG 3
|(425) 245-7901
|closed till further notice
|IHOP 628
|4300 196TH ST SW
|(425) 776-2838
|Takeout and third party delivery
|ISARN THAI SOUL KITCHEN
|18530 33RD AVE W
|(425) 697-3111
|Takeout, curbside pickup and third party delivery
|IXTAPA
|5031 168TH ST SW STE 140
|(425) 742-4300
|Takeout and third party delivery
|JACK IN THE BOX
|17210 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 745-6505
|Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
|JACK IN THE BOX, INC
|4323 196TH ST SW
|(425) 673-7895
|Drive-thru and third party delivery
|JERSEY MIKES SUBS
|19620 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 245-7214
|Takeout and third party delivery
|JIMMY JOHN’S
|19220 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY
|(425) 771-3169
|Restaurant delivery, drive-thru, and pickup
|JOHNNY’S WOK
|19626 76TH AVE W
|(425) 775-3313
|Takeout; restaurant and third party delivery
|JUST LEFT PUB & GRILL
|4308 198TH ST SW
|(425) 776-7379
|Closed till further notice
|KALIA INDIAN CUISINE
|4520 200TH ST SW STE 202
|(425) 771-6422
|Takeout and third party delivery
|KATSU BURGER LYNNWOOD
|3333 184TH ST SW
|(425) 622-4500
|Takeout, online ordering and delivery
|KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
|4011 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-1130
|Drive-thru, takeout and third party delivery
|KIMS TERIYAKI
|6810 208TH ST SW
|(425) 778-8010
|Takeout and third party delivery
|KING TUT MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
|4520 200TH ST SW STE 213
|(425) 774-6100
|Permanently closed
|KOCHI PO-CHA
|18623 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 412-3053
|Takeout and third party delivery
|KONA KITCHEN
|3805 196TH ST SW
|(425) 578-5662
|Takeout and third party delivery
|L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE
|19709 HWY 99 N # F&G
|(206) 364-2450
|closed till further notice
|LEMONGRASS THAI CUISINE
|7528 196TH ST SW
|(425) 894-4434
|Closed till further notice
|LYNNWOOD DAIRY QUEEN
|16722 HWY 99
|(425) 742-1948
|Drive-thru, in-store pickup, and third party delivery
|MALRI HYANG
|3301 184TH ST SW
|(425) 775-1538
|Takeout only
|MARINEPOLIS SUSHI LAND
|18500 33RD AVE W BLDG A STE B
|(425) 275-9022
|Closed till further notice
|MCDONALD’S LYNNWOOD SQUARE
|19808 44TH AVE W
|(425) 774-3629
|Drive-thru, mobile orders, and third party delivery
|MOD SUPER FAST PIZZA
|19718 HIGHWAY 99 BLDG 4
|(503) 517-8137
|Phone and online orders, third party delivery
|MODOO GRILLE
|18601 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 967-5360
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|MOONSHINE BBQ
|4911 196TH ST SW
|(425) 789-1399
|Takeout and catering
|MUTO RAMEN & IZAKAYA
|19505 44TH AVE W STE K
|(425) 322-7599
|Pickup and third party delivery
|NAVI’S CATERING KITCHEN
|5903 196TH ST SW
|(425) 244-0342
|Pickup and restaurant delivery
|OSHIMA
|3301 184TH ST SW STE 205
|(425) 640-3336
|Takeout and Doordash
|OYEAH TASTY
|6812 196TH ST SW
|(425) 906-9999
|Closed till further notice
|P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO
|3000 184TH ST # 912
|(425) 921-2100
|Phone and online ordering, curbside pickup, third party delivery
|PANDA EXPRESS
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 830
|(425) 712-0521
|Closed till further notice
|PANDA EXPRESS, INC.
|4120 196TH ST SW STE 100
|(425) 774-1678
|Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
|PANERA BREAD
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(425) 774-1416
|Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
|PAPA JOHN’S
|4400 168TH ST SW
|425) 742-7900
|Takeout and delivery
|PAPA MURPHY’S # 09
|19410 60TH AVE STE B
|(425) 670-2778
|Pickup and third party delivery
|PHO 84
|6815 196TH ST SW STE H
|(425) 775-4143
|Closed till further notice
|PHO COUNTRY HOUSE
|17711 HIGHWAY 99
|(206) 349-8511
|Takeout and third party delivery
|PHO NGUYEN’S HOUSE
|18920 28TH AVE W
|(425) 697-6888
|Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|PHO ON 44TH
|19505 44TH AVE W STE L
|(425) 697-6593
|Takeout
|PHO THAN BROTHERS RESTAURANT
|16809 Hwy 99
|(425) 999-6596
|Takeout and Doordash
|PIZZA HUT
|6815 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-5050
|Carryout, restaurant and third party delivery
|POLLOS A LA BRASA SAN FERNANDO
|20815 67TH AVE W
|(425) 275-9597
|Takeout by phone and to go orders only
|Q CAFE
|17420 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 493-4851
|Takeout
|QDOBA MEXICAN EATS #2821
|6208 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-2789
|Takeout, online ordering and catering
|RED LOBSTER #481
|4231 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-1137
|Takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup
|RED ROBIN AMERICA’S GOURMET BURGERS & SPIRITS
|18410 33RD AVE W
|(425) 771-6492
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery via Doordash
|RINCONCITO PERUANO
|18904 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 967-5688
|Takeout and third party delivery
|ROUND THE TABLE, LLC
|7600 196TH ST SW
|(425) 582-2745
|Assessing what they can do
|SAHM GOOK JIH PALACE
|21619 HIGHWAY 99 STE J
|(425) 771-9888
|Takeout
|SAM OH JUNG RESTAURANT
|17425 HIGHWAY 99 STE A
|(425) 745-3535
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SARKU JAPAN
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 854
|(425) 655-1005
|Closed till further notice
|SEOUL HOTDOG
|18415 33RD AVE W
|(425) 582-0894
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SHARI’S OF LYNNWOOD
|19428 Hwy 99
|(425) 778-6028
|Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
|SILVER SPOON THAI RESTAURANT & BAR
|3828 196TH ST SW
|(425) 967-3255
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SPARTA’S PIZZA AND PASTA HOUSE
|17630 HWY 99
|(425) 745-1880
|Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|6208 196TH ST SW STE 101
|(425) 672-0481
|Drive thru only
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|4028 196TH ST SW STE A
|(425) 778-1367
|Drive thru only
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|19931 HWY 99
|(425) 776-5600
|Drive thru only
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|16809 HWY 99
|(425) 741-6537
|Drive thru only
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|1330 164th ST SW
|(425) 741-0415
|Drive thru only
|SUBWAY #48986
|2412 196TH ST SW STE 150
|(425) 640-7171
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SURA
|19226 HWY 99
|(425) 771-2502
|Takeout
|SUSHI MISOYA
|3333 184TH ST SW
|425-775-7979
|Takeout
|SZECHUAN GARDEN
|4309 198TH ST SW
|(425) 672-6383
|Closed
|TACO BELL # 22607
|4919 196TH ST SW
|(425) 712-0311
|Drive-thru and third party delivery
|TACO DEL MAR
|4201 196TH ST SW
|(425) 673-4607
|Closed till further notice
|TACO TIME
|4424 196TH ST SW
|(425) 226-6656
|Online ordering; drive thru open
|TACOS REGGIE LLC
|5710 196TH ST SW
|(425) 931-8998
|Takeout
|TACQUERIA PUEBLA
|16716 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 412-3030
|Takeout
|TALAY THAI
|4520 200TH ST SW STE 208
|(425) 670-1340
|Takeout
|TAQUERIA EL ANTOJO #2, INC.
|20629 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 672-4209
|Pickup
|TAQUERIA EL RINCONSITO
|19409 36TH AVE W
|(425) 778-5180
|Pickup
|TASTE OF KOREA
|3411 184TH ST SW
|(425) 640-0351
|Takeout and third party delivery
|TERIYAKI GRILL
|16725 52ND AVE W STE A
|(425) 742-9856
|Pickup and takeout
|TERIYAKI PLUS
|16716 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 742-3847
|Takeout and Ubereats
|TERIYAKI TOWN
|4615 196TH ST SW STE 124
|(425) 673-5904
|Takeout and third party delivery
|THAI GO
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 846
|(425) 775-1345
|Closed till further notice
|THE HOOK SEAFOOD BROILER
|18521 76TH AVE WEST #101
|(425) 673-0551
|To-go and curbside pickup
|THE KEG
|18100 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD
|(425) 778-0900
|Closed till further notice
|THE LYNNWOOD ALANO CLUB
|4001 198TH ST SW STE 6
|(425) 582-2898
|Closed till further notice
|THE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY
|2509 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-7006
|Closed till further notice
|THE OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1209
|4221 196TH ST SW
|(425) 670-2977
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and restaurant delivery
|THE ROCK
|4010 196TH ST SW
|(425) 697-6007
|takeout; curbside pickup; third party delivery
|TODO MEXICO-LYNNWOOD
|4926 196TH ST SW # A
|(425) 778-2180
|Takeout and Doordash
|TOSHIS TERIYAKI
|20829 HWY 99 # C
|(425) 771-5320
|Takeout
|TUBS GOURMET SUBS
|4400 168TH ST SW # 201
|(425) 741-9800
|Takeout and third party delivery
|VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(425) 673-1999
|Closed till further notice
|WENDY’S
|5117 196TH ST SW
|(425) 775-0044
|Drive-thru open; takeout, delivery, and online ordering
|WILD WASABI JAPANESE CUISINE
|19720 44TH AVE W STE A
|(425) 776-8068
|Takeout, pickup, and third party delivery
|WU JU K BBQ
|19400 36TH AVE W
|(425) 672-2650
|Closed till further notice
|YIFANG FRUIT TEA
|13914 25TH AVE W
|(425) 412-4864
|Closed till further notice
|ZEEKS PIZZA
|4309 196TH ST SW
|(425) 893-8646
|Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery