Directory of Lynnwood restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Posted: March 24, 2020 3
From the Red Robin website

Publisher’s note: Here’s our roundup of Lynnwood restaurants that are offering take-out and/or delivery or are closed due to the statewide ban on in-store dining following the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have changes or additions to this list, please add to the comments below and we will update as soon as we can.

Lynnwood Local Food and Drink Services during COVID-19 Shutdown
 
Business Address Phone Services
2 THAI DRAGONS LLC 3301 184TH ST SW (206) 566-8231 Takeout only
ADRISE LLC 1114 145TH PL SW (425) 361-7486 Takeout by phone and in-store to go orders; online ordering available
ANTHONY’S FISH BAR 3000 184TH ST SW STE 852 (425) 455-0732 closed till further notice
ANTHONY’S SEAFOOD GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW STE 870 (425) 455-0732 closed till further notice
APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL AND BAR 4626 196TH ST W (425) 672-2626 Dining room closed; online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery available
ARBY’S 4910 196TH ST SW UNIT AW (425) 774-0622 Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
ASIAN WOK 6815 196TH ST SW STE K (425) 771-5838 closed till further notice
ASTORIA PIZZA AND PASTA 4629 168TH ST SW (425) 745-5777 Takeout and third party delivery
AUNTIE ANNE’S PRETZELS 3000 184TH ST SW (425) 771-4892 Closed till further notice
AVANTI PIZZA & PASTA 16715 52ND AVE W (425) 742-7575 Delivery, takeout, and online ordering available
B3 BREAKFAST & BURGER BAR 4027 196TH ST SW (425) 672-3666 Takeout and third party delivery
BAMBOO TREE PHO & SANDWICH 3815 196TH ST SW STE 102 (425) 996-4098 Takeout, delivery, in-store pick up and third party delivery available,
BARCELONA CUISINE 6815 196TH ST SW (206) 412-3398 Permanently closed
BEST OF CHENGDU 6124 200TH ST SW (425) 774-9622 Takeout and third party delivery only
BEST SUSHI & TERIYAKI 19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 108 (425) 673-7373 To-go and pickup; only offering Ubereats delivery
BEST TOFU HOUSE 3301 184TH ST SW (425) 776-8001 Takeout
BIG E ALES 5030 208TH ST SW STE A (425) 672-7051 Temporarily closed for all takeout orders
BISTRO PHO 18601 HIGHWAY 99 # 160 (425) 967-7086 Takeout and third party delivery
BLAZING ONION BURGER COMPANY 3000 184TH ST SW STE 840 (425) 640-9100 Takeout; third party delivery available
BROTHERS CHINESE RESTAURANT 16715 52ND AVE W (425) 742-0766 Takeout and restaurant delivery
BUFFALO WILD WINGS GRILL & BAR 18508 33RD AVE W (425) 672-8029 Takeout, online, and third party delivery
BULLDOG SALOON 19920 HIGHWAY 99 STE D (425) 640-2700 Closed till further notice
CAFE KLEO 3928 149TH PL SW (425) 361-1799 Closed till further notice
CAFE RIO, INC./CAFE RIO MEXICAN GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW STE 933 (425) 563-1300 online, takeout, drive-thru and third party delivery
CHAAT N ROLL 3000 184TH ST SW (408) 242-5627 Closed till further notice
CHARM GAI 18415 33RD AVE W (425) 678-1752 Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
CHEF DANE CATERING 19515 44TH AVE W UNIT A (206) 794-0812 Online ordering
CHICK-FIL-A 3026 196TH ST SW (425) 673-7132 Takeout, drive-thru, curbside and third party delivery
CHILI BASIL THAI GRILL 18505 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY #F (425) 672-1155 Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
CHINA CAFE 6812 196TH ST SW (425) 906-9999 Temporarily closed for 4 weeks
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 4120 196TH ST SW STE 150 (425) 776-7549 Over the phone, online, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW STE 850 (425) 412-4015 Over the phone, online, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available
CHO DANG 17424 HIGHWAY 99 STE 107 (425) 918-1508 To-go and third party delivery
CHUCK E. CHEESE’S 3717 196TH ST SW STE 100 (425) 778-6566 Carryout and third party delivery
CHUGS ROOT BEER AND MORE 20015 Hwy 99 G (425) 673-9999 Parking lot drop off and local delivery; 9 people at a time for in-store shopping
CLAIM JUMPER RESTAURANT 18725 33RD AVE W (425) 778-5700 Takeout, phone order, and third party delivery
CLUBHOUSE GOLF CENTER 3105 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD (206) 375-4146 Closed until April 1st
COFFEE DRIVEN 19505 44TH AVE W (425) 280-3683 Drive-thru
DENNY’S RESTAURANT # 7862 4109 196TH ST SW (425) 774-3834 Takeout and delivery
EZELL’S FAMOUS CHICKEN 3925 196TH ST SW STE A1 (425) 640-8111 Takeout and Doordash only
FIVE GUYS 19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 101 (425) 670-9915 Takeout, online and phone orders, third party delivery
FUJI TEPPANYAKI & SUSHI 5621 196TH ST SW (425) 361-7574 Closed till further notice
GANGNAM KOREAN RESTAURANT 19505 44TH AVE W STE M (425) 678-0337 Phone and online order
GENGHIS MONGOLIAN GRILL 19800 44TH AVE W STE E (425) 712-8387 Takeout and Doordash only
GYRO DELIGHT 4029 196TH ST SW (425) 774-4255 Takeout and Doordash only
GYRO EXPRESS MEDITERRANEAN GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW #844 (425) 673-0140 Closed till further notice
HIGHWAY TERIYAKI 19312 60TH AVE W STE C (425) 776-5187 Takeout and Ubereats only
HOPSNDROPS 19702 HWY 99 BLDG 3 (425) 245-7901 closed till further notice
IHOP 628 4300 196TH ST SW (425) 776-2838 Takeout and third party delivery
ISARN THAI SOUL KITCHEN 18530 33RD AVE W (425) 697-3111 Takeout, curbside pickup and third party delivery
IXTAPA 5031 168TH ST SW STE 140 (425) 742-4300 Takeout and third party delivery
JACK IN THE BOX 17210 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 745-6505 Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
JACK IN THE BOX, INC 4323 196TH ST SW (425) 673-7895 Drive-thru and third party delivery
JERSEY MIKES SUBS 19620 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 245-7214 Takeout and third party delivery
JIMMY JOHN’S 19220 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY (425) 771-3169 Restaurant delivery, drive-thru, and pickup
JOHNNY’S WOK 19626 76TH AVE W (425) 775-3313 Takeout; restaurant and third party delivery
JUST LEFT PUB & GRILL 4308 198TH ST SW (425) 776-7379 Closed till further notice
KALIA INDIAN CUISINE 4520 200TH ST SW STE 202 (425) 771-6422 Takeout and third party delivery
KATSU BURGER LYNNWOOD 3333 184TH ST SW (425) 622-4500 Takeout, online ordering and delivery
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 4011 196TH ST SW (425) 774-1130 Drive-thru, takeout and third party delivery
KIMS TERIYAKI 6810 208TH ST SW (425) 778-8010 Takeout and third party delivery
KING TUT MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT 4520 200TH ST SW STE 213 (425) 774-6100 Permanently closed
KOCHI PO-CHA 18623 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 412-3053 Takeout and third party delivery
KONA KITCHEN 3805 196TH ST SW (425) 578-5662 Takeout and third party delivery
L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE 19709 HWY 99 N # F&G (206) 364-2450 closed till further notice
LEMONGRASS THAI CUISINE 7528 196TH ST SW (425) 894-4434 Closed till further notice
LYNNWOOD DAIRY QUEEN 16722 HWY 99 (425) 742-1948 Drive-thru, in-store pickup, and third party delivery
MALRI HYANG 3301 184TH ST SW (425) 775-1538 Takeout only
MARINEPOLIS SUSHI LAND 18500 33RD AVE W BLDG A STE B (425) 275-9022 Closed till further notice
MCDONALD’S LYNNWOOD SQUARE 19808 44TH AVE W (425) 774-3629 Drive-thru, mobile orders, and third party delivery
MOD SUPER FAST PIZZA 19718 HIGHWAY 99 BLDG 4 (503) 517-8137 Phone and online orders, third party delivery
MODOO GRILLE 18601 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 967-5360 Takeout and restaurant delivery
MOONSHINE BBQ 4911 196TH ST SW (425) 789-1399 Takeout and catering
MUTO RAMEN & IZAKAYA 19505 44TH AVE W STE K (425) 322-7599 Pickup and third party delivery
NAVI’S CATERING KITCHEN 5903 196TH ST SW (425) 244-0342 Pickup and restaurant delivery
OSHIMA 3301 184TH ST SW STE 205 (425) 640-3336 Takeout and Doordash
OYEAH TASTY 6812 196TH ST SW (425) 906-9999 Closed till further notice
P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO 3000 184TH ST # 912 (425) 921-2100 Phone and online ordering, curbside pickup, third party delivery
PANDA EXPRESS 3000 184TH ST SW STE 830 (425) 712-0521 Closed till further notice
PANDA EXPRESS, INC. 4120 196TH ST SW STE 100 (425) 774-1678 Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
PANERA BREAD 3000 184TH ST SW (425) 774-1416 Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
PAPA JOHN’S 4400 168TH ST SW 425) 742-7900 Takeout and delivery
PAPA MURPHY’S # 09 19410 60TH AVE STE B (425) 670-2778 Pickup and third party delivery
PHO 84 6815 196TH ST SW STE H (425) 775-4143 Closed till further notice
PHO COUNTRY HOUSE 17711 HIGHWAY 99 (206) 349-8511 Takeout and third party delivery
PHO NGUYEN’S HOUSE 18920 28TH AVE W (425) 697-6888 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
PHO ON 44TH 19505 44TH AVE W STE L (425) 697-6593 Takeout
PHO THAN BROTHERS RESTAURANT 16809 Hwy 99 (425) 999-6596 Takeout and Doordash
PIZZA HUT 6815 196TH ST SW (425) 774-5050 Carryout, restaurant and third party delivery
POLLOS A LA BRASA SAN FERNANDO 20815 67TH AVE W (425) 275-9597 Takeout by phone and to go orders only
Q CAFE 17420 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 493-4851 Takeout
QDOBA MEXICAN EATS #2821 6208 196TH ST SW (425) 672-2789 Takeout, online ordering and catering
RED LOBSTER #481 4231 196TH ST SW (425) 672-1137 Takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup
RED ROBIN AMERICA’S GOURMET BURGERS & SPIRITS 18410 33RD AVE W (425) 771-6492 Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery via Doordash
RINCONCITO PERUANO 18904 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 967-5688 Takeout and third party delivery
ROUND THE TABLE, LLC 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 582-2745 Assessing what they can do
SAHM GOOK JIH PALACE 21619 HIGHWAY 99 STE J (425) 771-9888 Takeout
SAM OH JUNG RESTAURANT 17425 HIGHWAY 99 STE A (425) 745-3535 Takeout and third party delivery
SARKU JAPAN 3000 184TH ST SW STE 854 (425) 655-1005 Closed till further notice
SEOUL HOTDOG 18415 33RD AVE W (425) 582-0894 Takeout and third party delivery
SHARI’S OF LYNNWOOD 19428 Hwy 99 (425) 778-6028 Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
SILVER SPOON THAI RESTAURANT & BAR 3828 196TH ST SW (425) 967-3255 Takeout and third party delivery
SPARTA’S PIZZA AND PASTA HOUSE 17630 HWY 99 (425) 745-1880 Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
STARBUCKS COFFEE 6208 196TH ST SW STE 101 (425) 672-0481 Drive thru only
STARBUCKS COFFEE 4028 196TH ST SW STE A (425) 778-1367 Drive thru only
STARBUCKS COFFEE 19931 HWY 99 (425) 776-5600 Drive thru only
STARBUCKS COFFEE 16809 HWY 99 (425) 741-6537 Drive thru only
STARBUCKS COFFEE 1330 164th ST SW (425) 741-0415 Drive thru only
SUBWAY #48986 2412 196TH ST SW STE 150 (425) 640-7171 Takeout and third party delivery
SURA 19226 HWY 99 (425) 771-2502 Takeout
SUSHI MISOYA 3333 184TH ST SW 425-775-7979 Takeout
SZECHUAN GARDEN 4309 198TH ST SW (425) 672-6383 Closed
TACO BELL # 22607 4919 196TH ST SW (425) 712-0311 Drive-thru and third party delivery
TACO DEL MAR 4201 196TH ST SW (425) 673-4607 Closed till further notice
TACO TIME 4424 196TH ST SW (425) 226-6656 Online ordering; drive thru open
TACOS REGGIE LLC 5710 196TH ST SW (425) 931-8998 Takeout
TACQUERIA PUEBLA 16716 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 412-3030 Takeout
TALAY THAI 4520 200TH ST SW STE 208 (425) 670-1340 Takeout
TAQUERIA EL ANTOJO #2, INC. 20629 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 672-4209 Pickup
TAQUERIA EL RINCONSITO 19409 36TH AVE W (425) 778-5180 Pickup
TASTE OF KOREA 3411 184TH ST SW (425) 640-0351 Takeout and third party delivery
TERIYAKI GRILL 16725 52ND AVE W STE A (425) 742-9856 Pickup and takeout
TERIYAKI PLUS 16716 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 742-3847 Takeout and Ubereats
TERIYAKI TOWN 4615 196TH ST SW STE 124 (425) 673-5904 Takeout and third party delivery
THAI GO 3000 184TH ST SW STE 846 (425) 775-1345 Closed till further notice
THE HOOK SEAFOOD BROILER 18521 76TH AVE WEST #101 (425) 673-0551 To-go and curbside pickup
THE KEG 18100 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD (425) 778-0900 Closed till further notice
THE LYNNWOOD ALANO CLUB 4001 198TH ST SW STE 6 (425) 582-2898 Closed till further notice
THE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY 2509 196TH ST SW (425) 672-7006 Closed till further notice
THE OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1209 4221 196TH ST SW (425) 670-2977 Takeout, curbside pickup, and restaurant delivery
THE ROCK 4010 196TH ST SW (425) 697-6007 takeout; curbside pickup; third party delivery
TODO MEXICO-LYNNWOOD 4926 196TH ST SW # A (425) 778-2180 Takeout and Doordash
TOSHIS TERIYAKI 20829 HWY 99 # C (425) 771-5320 Takeout
TUBS GOURMET SUBS 4400 168TH ST SW # 201 (425) 741-9800 Takeout and third party delivery
VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN 3000 184TH ST SW (425) 673-1999 Closed till further notice
WENDY’S 5117 196TH ST SW (425) 775-0044 Drive-thru open; takeout, delivery, and online ordering
WILD WASABI JAPANESE CUISINE 19720 44TH AVE W STE A (425) 776-8068 Takeout, pickup, and third party delivery
WU JU K BBQ 19400 36TH AVE W (425) 672-2650 Closed till further notice
YIFANG FRUIT TEA 13914 25TH AVE W (425) 412-4864 Closed till further notice
ZEEKS PIZZA 4309 196TH ST SW (425) 893-8646 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME