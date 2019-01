A warm welcome our new advertiser, Sno-King Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning.

The company is a family-owned and -operated business, formed in 2009. Owner Kyle Wood went to elementary school in Lynnwood and graduated from Meadowdale High School in Edmonds

See before and after pictures here and review customer testimonials here.

The Sno-King Guarantee: If you’re not happy, you don’t pay. It’s that simple.

Same or next-day service available. Call or text 206-339-0920 to book your appointment.