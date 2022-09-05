Disability Rights Washington challenges people to go for a week without driving

Could you get around for a week without driving a car? From Sept. 19-25, Disability Rights Washington is sponsoring a Week Without Driving, where people voluntary agree to get around without driving themselves in a vehicle.

Disability Rights Washington is a private nonprofit organization that protects the rights of people with disabilities statewide. It created this challenge in 2021 to highlight that getting around without driving is the reality for a quarter of the people in the U.S. – people with disabilities, young people, seniors and people who can’t afford cars or gas.

How does the Week Without Driving work? You can get around however you want, but you can’t drive yourself in any car. This applies to all your activities — not just your work commute. And if you normally transport other family members or friends, it applies to those trips too. You can ask someone else to drive you, but you’re asked to note how much you “owe” this person in their time, and if you felt obligated to support them in other ways (ie, doing all the dishes). You can use ride-hail or taxis, but you’re asked to record how much it costs you.

You can learn more and register here.