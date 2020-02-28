District musicians perform at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood High School band director Phil Onishi (upper center) directs the school’s symphonic orchestra & wind ensemble during the NE Quadrant Orchestra Concert held Thursday at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Doug Petrowski)
Student musicians from the Alderwood Middle School concert orchestra contribute their efforts to Petite Tango, performed Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
Ashley Giri, the orchestra director at Alderwood Middle School and Hilltop and Oak Heights Elementary Schools — and a Lynnwood High School graduate — smiles after leading the combined 6th grade orchestra Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
Members of the Lynnwood High School Concert Orchestra perform Entrance of the Queen of Sheba Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
The Alderwood Middle School Symphonic Orchestra performs in front of a packed grandstand during the NE Quadrant Orchestra Concert Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
Lynnwood and Martha Lake Elementary Schools orchestra director Frank Seeberger leads the combined 6th grade orchestras Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
The combined orchestras of Alderwood Middle School take their turn in the spotlight during the NE Quadrant Orchestra Concert held Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
Lynnwood High School’s Sarah Lee (upper center), a 2020 All-State Honors recipient, tunes up the school’s chamber orchestra before the group performs Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
Lynnwood High School orchestra director Amy Stevenson directs the school’s combined orchestras Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
Attendees at the Northeast Quadrant Orchestra Concert record the event’s finale Land of a Thousand Dances on their cell phones Thursday at Lynnwood High School.
Nearly 400 student musicians from six Edmonds School District schools filled the Lynnwood High School gymnasium on Thursday for the Northeast Quadrant Orchestra Concert.
The event brought together student musicians from Lynnwood High School, Alderwood Middle School and Hilltop, Lynnwood, Martha Lake and Oak Heights Elementary Schools for an evening of classical and contemporary orchestra arrangements.