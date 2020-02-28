District musicians perform at Lynnwood High School

Nearly 400 student musicians from six Edmonds School District schools filled the Lynnwood High School gymnasium on Thursday for the Northeast Quadrant Orchestra Concert.

The event brought together student musicians from Lynnwood High School, Alderwood Middle School and Hilltop, Lynnwood, Martha Lake and Oak Heights Elementary Schools for an evening of classical and contemporary orchestra arrangements.

 

