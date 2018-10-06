District’s Math Task Force seeks parent, community input

The Edmonds School District is launching a Math Task Force in October, and is seeking participation from students, parents, community members, and staff.

The Math Task Force will have two main areas of interest:

Researching, evaluating, and recommending models and systems of support and interventions for mathematics.

Researching, piloting, evaluating, and recommending assessments and criteria for math placement in 7th and 9th grade.

The Math Task Force members will meet once per month in the evenings in the Educational Services Center Board Room, Lynnwood, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided for children who are toilet trained and age 3 or older. A light meal and refreshments will also be provided for Math Task Force participants.

Below are the scheduled dates:

Oct. 18

Nov. 14

Dec. 19

Jan. 23

Feb. 13

March 20

April 25

To help the district anticipate the number of attendees, fill out this Google Form to indicate you are planning to attend the Oct. 18 meeting.