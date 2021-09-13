Document shredding and recycling event set for Sept. 17 in Lynnwood

Do you have any mail or documents you need to get rid of? The City of Lynnwood is holding a shred event Friday, Sept. 17, where your materials will be securely and properly disposed of.
Drive through the Lynnwood Operations & Maintenance Facility — located at 20525 60th Ave.W. in Lynnwood — to drop off shred items.
This event is provided by the City of Lynnwood with support from the Washington State Department of Ecology.
