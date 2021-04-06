Sponsor spotlight: Document shredding, electronics recycling and food drive in Lynnwood April 10

Posted: April 6, 2021 21

Windermere Real Estate/Alderwood is sponsoring a drop-off-and-go document shredding and electronics recycling event, plus a food drive for the Lynnwood Food Bank from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 10.

The location is Windermere Real Estate/Alderwood, 18811 28th Ave. W., Ste J, Lynnwood, next to See’s Candy.

Leigh Buchan Harvey – REALTOR®
CNE, AHWD, Managing Broker
206-730-1319 |LBHarvey@Windermere.com
LBHarvey-Windermere.com
facebook.com/LBHarveyRealEstate

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME