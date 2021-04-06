Sponsor spotlight: Document shredding, electronics recycling and food drive in Lynnwood April 10

Windermere Real Estate/Alderwood is sponsoring a drop-off-and-go document shredding and electronics recycling event, plus a food drive for the Lynnwood Food Bank from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 10.

The location is Windermere Real Estate/Alderwood, 18811 28th Ave. W., Ste J, Lynnwood, next to See’s Candy.

Leigh Buchan Harvey – REALTOR®

CNE, AHWD, Managing Broker

206-730-1319 |LBHarvey@Windermere.com

LBHarvey-Windermere.com

facebook.com/LBHarveyRealEstate