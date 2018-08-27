DOL offices to close Aug. 31-Sept. 3 for system update

If you need to renew tabs on your vehicle or vessel, or need to renew your driver’s license, the Department of Licensing recommends completing your renewal this week before a five-day system shutdown while the system is being updated.

The closure affects all Department of Licensing locations and will last from Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3. Services are expected to resume Sept. 4. Online services are already unavailable until Sept. 4.

For more details, watch the video available at this link or click here for more from the Department of Licensing.