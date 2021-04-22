Donald Richard Dunn: May 1, 1928-April 4, 2021

Donald Richard Dunn, 92, of Edmonds, WA passed away on April 4, 2021.

Donald was born on May 1, 1928 in Chippewa Falls, WI. Donald is survived by his wife, Shou Dunn. A private service was held at Holy Rosary, Edmonds, WA, for family and friends with burial at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA following.

