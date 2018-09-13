Donald Starbuck: Celebration of Life set for Sept. 21 in Edmonds

Donald (Don) Earl Starbuck passed away on September 8th, 2018 at his home in Edmonds with family.

Don was born in Seattle on February 22, 1950 to Beatrice and George Starbuck. Don grew up in Mercer Island and was the third son and youngest in the family. The Lake Washington waterfront provided fun and the aptitude for his future.

His first business venture was Mercer Marine, a boat repair business. Through the years there were two others, Service Marine, and Marine Engine Specialist in downtown Edmonds. He was extremely talented and leaves behind respected and longstanding friendships in the Marine Industry and among boat owners. He ended his career as Customer Service Manager at Marine Hardware in Redmond.

Don married his wife a mere 3 years ago after a long romance and lived his final years in their Edmonds view home.

Don Starbuck is survived by his wife Theresa Neal, her 4 children and grandchildren; his brother Bruce (Sally) Starbuck, nephew George (Amy) Starbuck and their 2 sons Michael and Scott; nephew Ryan Starbuck; nephew Steve (Marina) Starbuck and her 2 children, Jahn and Karine.

He was preceded in death by his brother Steve Starbuck.

A Celebration of life will be held at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Lobby, Friday September 21st from 3-6:30 PM. The presentation will begin at 4:30 PM at 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020. All are welcome.