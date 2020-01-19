Donate blood, and you have a chance to win a new car

To maintain an adequate blood supply through the winter months, Bloodworks Northwest and the Haselwood Auto Group in Bremerton have a special offer for blood donors who come into any Bloodworks Northwest donor center — including the Lynnwood location — or participate in a blood drive from now until March 17.

Every time participants donate, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a new car. And not just any car, but a choice among nine pre-selected new vehicles in the Haselwood Auto Group inventory.

“Bloodworks Northwest and the Haselwood Auto Group are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others,” said Curt Bailey, President and CEO, Bloodworks Northwest. “We’re both on a mission to better our community, especially now when bad weather makes it hard for donors to travel.”

Donating blood only takes one hour from registration to cookie. Most people in good health, who are at least 18 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate whole blood every 56 days as long as they meet other donor criteria. Every pint donated has the potential to help three people at hospitals across the Pacific Northwest. Patients being treated for cancer, surgery or trauma rely on donated blood.

Donors can find locations of donor centers, blood drives or make appointments online at BloodworksNW.org/winacar, by calling 800-398-7888, or by texting ‘winacar’ to 91985 to learn more and download the Bloodworks App.

For local Bloodworks locations, visit the website here.