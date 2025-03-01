Donate golf equipment and benefit disabled veterans

A reminder that donations of golf equipment are being accepted at Edmonds’ Reliable Floor Coverings for use by disabled military veterans at American Lake Golf Course and Veterans Hospital in Lakewood.

According to Edmonds resident Bill Moore, who is coordinating the ongoing donation drive, all equipment will be accepted — including full sets, single clubs, balls, bags and carts. Reliable Floor Coverings is located at 542 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.