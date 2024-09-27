Donations still needed for Costume with a Cop Oct. 5

The Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association held their first costume-making event at the Pacific Peace Center Sept. 21, during which several local families gathered to sew, glue and assemble donated materials to create costumes for the upcoming Costume with a Cop event.

About 60 costumes were made, but the police department needs as many donations as it can get, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay.

“We are still looking for costume donations,” she said. “If people want to donate, we have a bin in the front lobby of the police department for drop-offs. These events are always just a fun way for us to meet the people in the community that we serve and protect.”

McKay added that more than 100 people attended last year’s Costume with a Cop, and she is anticipating a larger crowd this year. “The event is usually heavily attended, and last year we ran out of costumes pretty quickly,” she said. “People are still dropping donations off.”

Costume with a Cop will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Family Peace Association, 6328 180th St. S.W.