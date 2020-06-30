Donors needed to stock the shelves for local patients amid blood shortage

Bloodworks Northwest is bracing for a severe summer blood shortage that could limit local trauma centers access to blood. So they’re ramping up their appeal for blood donations of all blood types. Anyone who donates between now and July 11 will get a $20 grocery gift card.

“Summer is always a challenging time for blood collection and now with the pandemic reducing donations, the supply is already at the point where inventories of the most-needed blood types are fast approaching critical and emergency levels — meaning a severe blood shortage is ahead of us without community action,” said Curt Bailey, Bloodworks Northwest President and CEO. “The availability of an adequate blood supply is crucial for the care and safety of patients at our hospitals and trauma centers and must be replenished. The community must not wait to make appointments to donate in the days and weeks ahead.”

Blood centers throughout the country are reporting inventories falling to their lowest levels since the early stages of the pandemic as the nation’s hospitals resume elective surgeries. Locally, Bloodworks is anticipating a shortfall of 6,000 donations through the July Fourth holiday due to low donor turnout. A shortage this large could impact the availability of blood to the hospitals and trauma centers.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many surgeries were cancelled or postponed and the healthcare system is now working hard to catch up,” said Dr. Eileen Bulger, Harborview Trauma Surgeon. “In addition, emergency surgery for serious injuries can’t be postponed and the summer season is the busiest time for our Level 1 Trauma center at Harborview Medical Center. We rely on blood donors and Bloodworks Northwest to ensure that we have the life-saving blood products needed at this critical time.”

Bloodworks has perks for people who donate a pint in July at any Bloodworks Donor Center or Pop-Up location, to help end the shortage. In addition to receiving a $20 grocery gift card, all donors in July will be automatically entered into the Pump It Up Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Peloton Bike.

First-time and repeat donors are urged to make their one-hour donation appointment. There is no inherent risk of getting coronavirus from the donation procedure itself, but Bloodworks follows all CDC and local health guidelines and is taking extra precautions to protect staff and donors, including requiring donation appointments, continuous sanitation, prohibiting guests, and asking donors to bring a mask/face covering to their donation. Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors atbloodworksnw.org/coronavirus. Blood donation takes about an hour from registration to post-donation refreshment.

Information about who can donate and where, is available atwww.bloodworksnw.org.

The Bloodworks Lynnwood Center is located at 19723 Highway 99, Suite F, Lynnwood. The phone number there is 425-412-1000