Don’t forget to check for your missing money

Whether it’s from an uncashed check, unused gift certificate or forgotten safety deposit box, everyone loves finding their money. On Feb. 1, the Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) is partnering with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators for the third annual Unclaimed Property Day. This day raises awareness of unclaimed property nationwide and encourages people to search for and claim their lost money.

Washington’s Unclaimed Property program is a free public service administered by DOR. Last year, DOR processed 192,704 claims, totaling $89.4 million paid to individuals, businesses and organizations.

“Returning unclaimed property is one of our favorite parts of the job,” Revenue Acting Director John Ryser said. “To know people are being reunited with what’s rightfully theirs is extremely satisfying, and we strive to make it easy for them to do so.”

In the first quarter of 2023, DOR will implement a new Money Match Program that will automatically return unclaimed property to Washingtonians after verifying ownership, without requiring an owner to file a claim or submit documentation. This new program removes barriers, making it easier for people to be reunited with their property.

“Raising awareness with Unclaimed Property Day and the implementation of Money Match puts us on track to get even more money back to Washingtonians,” Ryser said.

Each year, banks and other businesses turn over unclaimed money, tangible property, and stocks and securities to the program. The department holds the property until it’s claimed by the rightful owner or heir.

To check for unclaimed property, visit claimyourcash.org and search by name, maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit. Each search is free and easy. To search for unclaimed property in other states, visit missingmoney.com.

Read an overview of the Unclaimed Property Program’s recent accomplishments and more about the Money Match Program in the 2022 Unclaimed Property Report.