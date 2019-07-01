Dorothy Anderson: Owner of Jimbo’s Restaurant, Wight’s Home and Garden in Lynnwood

Dorothy (Dunmire) Anderson

Jan. 8, 1934-June 23, 2019

Dorothy, born January 8th, 1934 in Long Beach, California, the youngest of 4 siblings to Lowell and Alda Dunmire. She was raised in Seattle, WA where she attended Lincoln High School and met the love of her life, Jim Anderson.

They married in 1954 and built a beautiful life together for 65 years in Edmonds. Together they were prominent local business owners in Lynnwood, WA. They started and ran Jimbo’s Family Restaurant for decades and later owned and operated Wight’s Home & Garden for nearly 35 years. Dorothy was involved in her community through their business, their church Trinity Lutheran, and Lynnwood Lions, as well as regular donators to Seattle Children’s Hospital through the annual Wight’s Christmas Gala.

Dorothy was a loving & devoted wife, mother, grand/great-grand mother and faithful friend. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Harold, Lester and Pauline. She is survived by her husband Jim Anderson, their three children Russ (Connie) Anderson, Cindi (Ken) Benoit and Linda (Archie) Butler, as well as several grandchildren, Tyler (Annie) Anderson, Tarah (Carey) McPherson, Brady (Gaby) Butler, Amber (Kyle) Steenmeyer, Kaylee (Gabe) Cline, Mahlia (Anthony) Harniss and Jade Benoit. She is also survived by her great-grand children whom she loved so much, Zealand and Everly Anderson, Niyah, Silas, Lielle and Seth McPherson, and Brenden Steenmeyer. Dorothy will also be missed by her many family members and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20, 2019 2p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church- 6215 196th St SW, Lynnwood, Wa.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research.