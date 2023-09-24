Dozens clear out invasive plants and make paths for upcoming Lynnwood disc golf course

Posted: September 23, 2023 1
This college student is collecting volunteer hours.
Ismael of Lynnwood park operations is surrounded by his opponent, Japanese Knotwood.
Lewis of Lynnwood’s park operations team sports a big branch.
Nicole Krause ripped through ivy like a storm.
One young volunteer uses a grabby hand to retrieve a stubborn bottle.
One of several buckets of trash retrieved from the grounds of Gold Park.
One immaculate path near the park entrance.
The modern waterbearer brings a bucket full of water bottles to parched volunteers.
Aggressive blackberry ivy is no match for gloves and perseverance.
Lynnwood’s Healthy Communities Supervisor Marielle Harrington was one of the cleanup’s main organizers.
Clearing the area required many wheelbarrows full of invasive greenery that was blocking the path.
Disc golf enthusiast Kenny Coleman said the sport was a great, low-impact way to spend time outdoors. He also said that “throwing discs is fun”.
This jovial pair demonstrated their raw strength by tossing tree trunks every which way.

Disc golf fans and park lovers alike came to Lynnwood’s Gold Park Saturday morning to clear a path and remove invasive species in preparation for an upcoming disc golf course. Braeden Swan, a scout from Troop 312, volunteered to assist in the design and will be installing the hoops for the course later this year.

Organizer Marielle Harrington said that they expect the nine-hole disc golf course will be completed around the end of October. One of the project’s main goals, she said, was to bring positive activities to the park, which will naturally deter less social behavior.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME