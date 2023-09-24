Dozens clear out invasive plants and make paths for upcoming Lynnwood disc golf course

Disc golf fans and park lovers alike came to Lynnwood’s Gold Park Saturday morning to clear a path and remove invasive species in preparation for an upcoming disc golf course. Braeden Swan, a scout from Troop 312, volunteered to assist in the design and will be installing the hoops for the course later this year.

Organizer Marielle Harrington said that they expect the nine-hole disc golf course will be completed around the end of October. One of the project’s main goals, she said, was to bring positive activities to the park, which will naturally deter less social behavior.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis