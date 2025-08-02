Dragon Boat Festival draws hundreds to Edmonds Waterfront Center

For the second year in a row the Asian Service Center hosted the community for an energetic and colorful celebration of Asian culture, food, values, attitude – and boats – Friday afternoon at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The weather was perfect and hundreds showed up, packing the main ballroom, the beach and the grounds.

Billed as the Dragon Boat Festival, the event was much more than boats.

There was something for everyone, including Chinese dancers, Taiko drummers, Lion dancers and Kung Fu demonstrations. There was also the STRUM Ukulele band featuring Asian Service Center board president Alison Pence dancing the Hula, an over-the-top performance by Graceland Manila featuring our own Filipino Elvis impersonator, and enough delicious handmade Asian food to serve everyone with plenty to go around for seconds. Oh yes, and Dragon boat rides – but you had to help paddle.

“This is our second year doing this, and I’m overwhelmed with the turnout,” said event emcee and Asian Service Center treasurer Michael Chong. “We’ll definitely be back next year – I’m already working on ideas to make it better than ever.”

This year’s event sponsors included Beresford-Booth, 1st Security Bank, Will Chen CPA, Edmonds College, WPI Properties, Campbell-Nelson Auto Group, Fogo de Chao, Humana, Hungry Panda and Umpqua Bank.