Dragon’s Breath dessert kiosk now open inside Alderwood Mall

The new Dragon’s Breath kiosk opened at Alderwood Mall last week.

The desserts are balls of cereal infused with liquid nitrogen. The liquid nitrogen dries in the cereal, and when the cereal is placed in the mouth, the person’s breath evaporates the liquid nitrogen, causing a smoke-like appearance that emanates from the mouth and nostrils.

A cup costs $8.

Due to some reported cases of injuries worldwide (frostbite and skin burns due to the negative 300-degree temperature of the liquid nitrogen), consumers should follow these tips:

1. Use the provided stick, not your fingers, to pick up each cereal ball.

2. Allow the liquid nitrogen to evaporate before placing the cereal in your mouth.

3. Don’t touch any liquid that may be at the bottom of the cup.

–Story and photos by David Carlos