‘Drawing Optical Illusions’ online workshop Aug. 21

“Drawing Optical Illusions” is an online intergenerational workshop presented in partnership with SilverKite Community Arts and Sno-Isle Libraries from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Explore techniques to create mind-bending illusions and manipulate perspective. No prior experience required.

Required materials:

  • Pencil
  • Eraser
  • Marker (any color)/Sharpie markers work great)
  • Drawing paper
  • Ruler

Register on the SilverKite website to get your Zoom link.

