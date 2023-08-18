‘Drawing Optical Illusions’ online workshop Aug. 21

“Drawing Optical Illusions” is an online intergenerational workshop presented in partnership with SilverKite Community Arts and Sno-Isle Libraries from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
Explore techniques to create mind-bending illusions and manipulate perspective. No prior experience required.
Required materials:
- Pencil
- Eraser
- Marker (any color)/Sharpie markers work great)
- Drawing paper
- Ruler
Register on the SilverKite website to get your Zoom link.
