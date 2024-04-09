Driftwood Players offering 2024 theater scholarships

Nonprofit community theater Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) has announced its 2024 scholarship program.

Students applying to the scholarship program will be considered for the following: one $1,000 Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship, one $1,000 Theatre Arts Scholarship, and one $500 AC and Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship.

All theater majors are welcome to apply, but technical degrees will receive priority for the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre scholarship. Scholarships may be used toward tuition at any college, university or technical school in the United States.

The deadline for 2024 scholarship applications is midnight June 2, 2024. Submit via email to Office@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org.

Student eligibility rules:

– Be a graduating high school senior or currently attending college

– Have a permanent residence (usually where their parents live) in Snohomish or King Counties

– Have demonstrated interest and consistent participation in the theatrical/technical arts and intend to pursue further education in theatre arts (performing or technical) in a college, university or technical school

– There is no limit on the number of years the student can apply during their college attendance

Applicants are required to submit the following documentation for consideration:

– Applicant name, current address, phone number, and email address (If a minor, then parent/guardian name(s) and address(s) are also required)

– Name of your current school, and name of counselor/advisor

– Intended college/university/technical school for fall 2024

– A list/resume of shows (noting role or production position) in which you have participated

– A letter of recommendation from a drama teacher or another theater mentor

– An essay of 300-500 words about your interest in theater arts and what you plan to study

– A list of high school or college extracurricular activities, and any awards or honors received (if not already mentioned in your essay)

– Transcripts (unofficial are acceptable) of grades, including the first semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college

Recipients will be selected through an evaluation of submitted information as to content, presentation and completeness. Incomplete submissions will not be considered for awards. It is recommended to submit all required documents at the same time as your application. If your school or mentor would like to submit documents directly to EDP, that is acceptable as long as we receive them by the application deadline. We will not be able to follow up with individuals regarding missing pieces of their application packets.

The Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship was started in 2011 by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre. The AC and Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship was started in 2024 by Keith Gehrig to honor his parents. The Theatre Arts Scholarship is a long-standing EDP tradition since 1988.