Drive-by shooting injures three in unincorporated Lynnwood early Thursday

Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in unincorporated Lynnwood early Thursday morning.

Multiple residents near the 3400 block of 158th Street Southwest heard gunshots and called 911. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 3:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located three victims with gunshot wounds. Two of them have been identified as juveniles ages 16 and 17. Two victims were transported to Providence and one was transported to Harborview.

The suspect fled from the scene in an unidentified vehicle. Deputies recovered two handguns at the scene. All three victims have been uncooperative with the investigation so far and deputies believe the shooting to be gang-related.