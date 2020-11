Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) is hosting the second of two drive-through food pantries at the Everett Mall this Friday, Nov. 20, from 2-5 p.m. It is open to anyone in need of food.

At its first event Nov. 13, VOAWW staff and volunteers handed out over 2,000 boxes of food to 340 families, representing 1,638 adults and children.

The event will occur rain or shine at 1402 S.E. Everett Mall Way, at the south corner parking lot by Regal Cinemas.