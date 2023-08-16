Drive-thru grocery giveaway at Lynnwood church Aug. 19

Following its successful backpack giveaway earlier in this month, Charisma Christian Center will be hosting another assistance-focused event on Saturday, Aug. 19. In partnership with nonprofit group Convoy of Hope, Charisma will be distributing boxes of food during a drive-thru pickup event. Participants will drive into the parking lot and receive their box from church volunteers.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Charisma Christian Center is located at 18820 36th Ave. W. For more information, email info@charismacenter.com.