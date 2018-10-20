Drivers asked to give flaggers ‘a brake’ during 36th Avenue West construction

The City of Lynnwood noted Friday that flaggers are managing traffic on 36th Avenue West during construction, and asks that drivers “give them a brake.”

“There have been recent instances of drivers who have ignored the instructions, including going around flaggers, not stopping, and entering into the work zones,” the city said in an email. “This is extremely dangerous for both the motorists and the construction workers.”

All drivers ignoring flagger instructions will be reported for enforcement, the city said.

Maple Road is closed to through traffic from Spruce Way to 36th Avenue West for several months. Local access and emergency services access will be maintained. The lanes on 36th Ave W have been moved temporarily to the west side of the road.

The one-mile-long road improvement project includes additional road lanes in isolated locations, continuous sidewalks, landscape features, and bicycle facilities. A new traffic signal is planned for the 36th/Maple Rd/179th Intersection and a new roundabout is planned for the 36th/172nd Intersection.

The project will be completed in 2020.