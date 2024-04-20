Drop off your plastic coffee bag at Caffe Ladro and get a free cup of coffee on Ridwell April 22

Caffe Ladro and recycling service Ridwell are teaming up for an Earth Day promotion Monday, April 22. Anyone who drops off empty plastic coffee bags (from any brand) for recycling at any Caffe Ladro on April 22 will get a free 12 oz drip coffee, on Ridwell.

Caffe Ladro has locations in both Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The reason for the collaboration? Ridwell just began accepting flexible plastic coffee bags, which are notoriously difficult to recycle, the company said in an announcement. The material is called multi-layer plastic (MLP), and has become industry standard for preserving coffee bean freshness and flavor.

From Ridwell:

“While excellent for extending shelf life, MLP’s makeup of multiple layers of fused materials means it typically piles up in the landfill. Ridwell works with an innovative partner who turns MLP into drainage material. Fittingly, earthday.org has identified this year’s theme as Planet vs. Plastics.”

The free coffee offer applies only on Earth Day, but Ridwell collection bins will remain at Caffe Ladro locations through the end of Earth Month for coffee bag drop-offs. In addition, new members who sign up for Ridwell’s recycling service during Earth Month will receive one month free.