Drum roll: Seattle Kokon Taiko visiting Lynnwood Aug. 10

In partnership with Sno-Isle Libraries, the City of Lynnwood has invited traditional drumming troupe Seattle Kokon Taiko to perform Saturday, Aug. 10. Drumming and dancing will start at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Lynndale Park Amphitheatre, located at 18927 72nd Ave. W..

The group’s performance is part of an initiative called Our World Music, a series of cultural performances focused on sharing the joy of music with the community. The next performance is setfor October and will feature storytelling through traditional Indian Dance.