Dual language program open for Edmonds School District kindergarteners

Kindergarten registration for the Edmonds School District Dual Language Program is now open. This program is available at Cedar Valley Community School, College Place Elementary, Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Spruce Elementary.
In the program, students become bilingual in Spanish and English. They learn to read, write and do all subject areas in both languages. Visit the district’s Dual Language website to learn more and register.
