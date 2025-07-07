Dueling Democrats: 32nd District’s Ryu looks to unseat senator from her own party

Two Democratic state lawmakers are set to clash in 2026 in one of the party’s strongholds in western Washington.

State Rep. Cindy Ryu has launched a campaign to unseat Sen. Jesse Salomon, saying the colleague she once endorsed is “too moderate” for their district, which straddles the border of King and Snohomish counties.

“He’s my senator. If you don’t like somebody as your elected official, what do you do? You try to get them out of office,” she said.

Salomon, who is seeking a third term, said he’s proud to be a “pragmatic progressive.” He did not criticize the liberal Ryu, though it’s no secret under the dome that the two do not get along.

“I have been an effective voice for my district, and due to my pragmatic approach, have made real progress on affordable housing, public safety, and behavioral health,” he said in an email.

Salomon said he has not asked donors to “refrain” from giving to Ryu’s campaign. His focus is getting the word out that he enjoys the backing of the Senate Democratic Caucus and the third member of the legislative district’s delegation, Rep. Lauren Davis. D-Seattle.

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, is very displeased by the brewing intra-party battle.

“It is a distraction,” he said. “Our caucus is a team. We support our members. I do not welcome people deciding to run against and divert resources to run against members in safe districts and in good standing.”

Pedersen has tried to choke off a potential source of funds for Ryu – unspent contributions to her 2024 House race that are now in a surplus account. To transfer any of those donations to her Senate bid, Ryu must first get the donor’s permission.

“As you consider this request,” Pedersen wrote in a June 27 email to Democratic donors obtained by The Standard, “please know that we will view any surplus transfer as a direct contribution to Rep. Ryu’s campaign. Our strong preference is that resources be directed toward supporting our campaign committee and members in competitive races.”

Setting the stage

This looming duel is in the 32nd Legislative District, which includes northwest Seattle, Shoreline, Edmonds, Woodway, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

It is a safe district for Democrats. In 2024, Ryu and Davis were each re-elected with more than 74% of the vote. Salomon received nearly 75% when he won a second term in 2022.

Both Ryu and Salomon arrived in Olympia following stints on the Shoreline City Council.

Ryu, who immigrated to Washington from Korea in 1969, spent four years on the city council before winning her House seat in 2010. She has been reelected seven times. If she is unsuccessful next year, she will be out of legislative office.

She chairs the House Technology, Economic Development and Veterans Committee and serves on the Appropriations and the Consumer Protection and Business panels.

Salomon served seven years on the city council before he got elected in 2018 by unseating the incumbent Democratic Sen. Maralyn Chase. Salomon was reelected in 2022. In 2006, while living in Whatcom County, Salomon ran for state Senate in the 42nd District and lost to the incumbent, Republican Dale Brandland.

He chairs the Senate Local Government Committee and serves on the Housing, Law and Justice, and Rules committees.

Ryu said she told Pedersen over a year ago that she might mount a challenge because she didn’t feel Salomon was “pulling in the same direction” as she and Davis. Ryu also criticized the senator for not engaging with the representatives enough on events in the district.

Policywise, Ryu said his vote to raise the state’s limit on rent increases to 10% plus inflation in a single year — up from the 7% cap that she and a majority of House Democrats had approved — helped cement her decision.

“Why couldn’t he pass the 7 percent?,” she said.

“I am always concerned about unintended consequences,” Salomon said. I gather input from a variety of people and reach out to experts to ensure that we’re not going to throw things off track.”

“It’s easy to throw things off track if you vote based on feelings or ideology,” he said. “I believe it’s essential to uphold our values while avoiding ideological purity that might hinder progress on the most pressing challenges facing our district.”

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.