DUI emphasis patrols this weekend to coincide with Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols in Snohomish County on Saturday Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Mountlake Terrace Police Department and Washington State Patrol will be doing high visibility patrols throughout the county. This emphasis coincides with the Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival, and units will be working in and around that area.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com.