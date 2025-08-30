DUI, hit-and-run driver arrested after hitting three parked cars in Lynnwood

A 20-year-old Everett man who allegedly crashed his car into three parked vehicles in the 18400 block of 52nd Avenue West in Lynnwood Aug. 25 has been released on an $8,000 bond from the Lynnwood Justice Center.

According to the Lynnwood police report, Miguel Velasquez Medina was arrested on charges of DUI and hit-and-run after the Dodge Charger he was driving hit three parked vehicles around 11:20 p.m. before stopping by the Hillside Apartments.

A witness told Lynnwood police that the Charger hit a parked Ford truck on 52nd Avenue West and estimated it was traveling north at about 40 mph at the time of impact. The witness stated the vehicle continued north before turning around and heading south, passing the accident scene. No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

Lynnwood police officer Andrea Grieves reported that Medina was sitting on a sidewalk curb near his damaged vehicle when she arrived at the scene. Officer Matthew Kruse was already at the scene, standing near Medina.

After Grieve took custody of Medina, she reported that she smelled an alcohol odor from him and inside his car. Grieve said she saw signs of intoxication, including “glossy, red, bloodshot eyes” and slurred speech. Medina admitted that he drank approximately eight beers before driving.

Medina was taken to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for an evaluation. After he was medically cleared, he was booked into the Lynnwood Justice Center. He was released on bond Aug. 28.