DUI patrols in Snohomish County Saturday

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols on Saturday, July 2 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Lynnwood Police Department and the Mountlake Terrace Police Department will be doing high- visibility patrols throughout the county. This emphasis coincides with the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com